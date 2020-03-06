



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Light rain and then possible snow showers will move into the area today.

High temperatures today will be in the low 40s, so any snow showers won’t be sticking, that is except for the Laurels where some places could see up to 2″ of snow.

There will be plenty of wind today and into overnight with wind speeds up to 25mph and gusts up to 40mph.

Once the weekend begins, it will be cool but dry on Saturday. The mornings will be chilly but warm-ups will happen throughout the day.

Sunday could see high temperatures in the 60s.

The dry and warm temperatures continue into next week with highs on Monday likely hitting the 60s.

