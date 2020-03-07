Comments
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A movie theater in Monroeville is requiring parents and guardians to accompany anyone under the age of 18.
Cinemark Theater at Monroeville Mall has enacted a new policy.
Starting on March 6th, 2020, the Monroeville movie theater is requiring anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The theater also is stating that the parents and guardians must watch the same movie as the children, and stay with them at all times during the movie.
