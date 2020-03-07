



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sunny but chilly Saturday will see temperatures dip to close or just below freezing overnight.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

However, that will give way to a very warm Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be at 60 degrees or just above by the afternoon.

Along with warm temperatures, we will also see plenty of sunshine.

As we move into the week, we’ll continue to see warm temperatures on Monday, again in the 60s.

Temperatures will fall slightly on Tuesday into the 50s with some clouds and the chance of rain showers.

Also, don’t forget spring forward tonight and set your clocks an hour ahead!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.