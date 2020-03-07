Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few snow showers overnight will be coming to an end by sunrise.
Temperatures are in the low 30’s, but feel like the low 20’s due to winds out of the northwest still picking up.
High pressure builds in today, leaving us with sunshine this afternoon and near normal highs in the low 40’s.
By Sunday and Monday, temperatures get to the low 60’s and stay mostly sunny.
