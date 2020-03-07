



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man who fled police during a traffic stop and crashed into a pole on Friday is now facing 12 different charges, according to the New Castle Police Department.

Robert Clark, 23, had an active warrant out for him from Ohio. Clark was one of five in the vehicle, a Buick LaSabre, when police stopped him on South Jefferson Street at South Street.

Clark sped away from officers, but he crossed the median and crashed the car on Falls Street.

Three passengers had to taken to UPMC Jameson to receive care.

Clark is charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Endangering Welfare of Children, four counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance, Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Combination of Drugs and Alcohol, Possession of Paraphernalia, Drivers Required to be Licensed, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Driving on Right Side of the Roadway and Turning Movements and Required Signals.