PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures start in the low 30s this morning, and it feels much better than yesterday with calm winds.
The high temperatures nearly double from the morning lows, and Pittsburgh will have another day filled with sunshine.
Dry weather is set to stick around for Monday along with above-average highs in the low 60s. Rain showers arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday with roughly 0.25 inches of rain expected.
Right Now – Clear 30° = c
Today – Mostly Sunny 60° = B
Tonight – Partly cloudy 45°= f
Tomorrow AM –Mainly Clear 42° = d
Tomorrow PM – Sun and clouds 64° = C
