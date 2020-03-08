



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was arrested this weekend after stabbing her brother in the head, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Jaquelia Stevens, 25, called police about a verbal argument between herself and her brother around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. She admitted to police on the phone that she had thrown a knife at her brother.

Police also received a call from the brother about being stabbed in the head by his sister.

Police arrived at the house on the 200 block of Wilbur Street and arrested Jaquelia Stevens. Stevens told police the fight started after she complained to her brother that he did nothing around the house. She claimed that he spit and yelled in her face and that he had pushed her, but police noted in the affidavit that there was no sign of any physical harm to her person or disturbance within the residence.

Stevens then said she took the knife and made “several swiping motions” before he fled and she threw the knife after him. Meanwhile, when her brother spoke with police, he said that the dispute involved his money and her wanting to use it to pay the rent. According to him, she pulled out five kitchen knives, said “you know how I get down,” and stabbed the side of his head twice. Police observed two stab wounds on the side of the man’s head, according to the affidavit.

The brother was taken to Mercy Hospital and is listed in stable condition. Jaquelia Stevens is currently in Allegheny County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing. She has a criminal history mostly consisting of traffic offenses.