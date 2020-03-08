



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trader Joe’s is changing it’s sick-leave policy during the coronavirus outbreak so that employees can stay home if they feel sick.

According to Business Insider, Trader Joe’s is encouraging employees who have symptoms or do not feel well to stay home until they have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

“Since we want to reinforce this guideline, through April 15, your Captain has discretion to approve a reimbursement of AR [absence reserve, or sick leave and paid time off] for Crew Members who are unable to work due to respiratory illness,” a memo from Trader Joe’s reads.

“Crew Members that are required to miss more than a full calendar week (7-day period) of work due to respiratory illness will have their personal situation reviewed by HR.”