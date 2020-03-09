



LYNCHBURG, Va. (KDKA) – Dylan LaMotte, or as he calls himself, “D to the Y to the LAN” is an 8-year-old Sheetz super fan.

Everday, Dyland and his mother visit Sheetz to get his favorite thing – slushies and fries.

He waves at a picture of the Sheetz co-found Steve Sheetz every day and said he one day hopes to work at Sheetz.

“I love Sheetz because of the fries,” Dylan said. “Every day I salute Steve, Bob, and Stan!”

After his mom put a video on Facebook of her son getting a “Youngest Sheetz Employee” shirt, Sheetz jumped into action to give him the surprise of his life.

On Thursday, Steve Sheetz and the store in Lynchburg officially made him the “Youngest Sheet Employee” letting him call out customer order numbers.

“I was mind-blown about seeing him in real life,” Dylan said. “When I saw him I recognized him, and I didn’t know who, then I looked at the picture and I realized it was Steve.”

They didn’t stop there.

The big surprise came when they gave Dylan a $5,000 Sheetz gift card and free slushies for the rest of his childhood.

There was only one response: screaming, jumping, and giving Steve Sheetz a big hug.

Through tears, Dylan’s mom said it was “the gift of Dylan’s dreams.”