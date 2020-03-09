CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Blink-182 is headlining a music festival in Washington County this summer.

The Four Chord Music Festival lineup was announced Monday. On July 11 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Blink-182, The Used, State Champs and Four Year Strong will take the stage.

Other artists like The Ataris, Hit the Lights and Sleep On It will also be playing.

You can buy tickets online. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

