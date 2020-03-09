Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Blink-182 is headlining a music festival in Washington County this summer.
The Four Chord Music Festival lineup was announced Monday. On July 11 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Blink-182, The Used, State Champs and Four Year Strong will take the stage.
⚡️ANNOUNCEMENT:⚡️The Four Chord Music Fest 7 lineup is here. July 11th, 2020 at Wild Things Park. *LIMITED* GA + VIP Early Bird Tickets avail now. Tickets on-wale Friday at 10AM EST. https://t.co/BciekJ6bK9 #fourchordmusicfest7 pic.twitter.com/I7zDYgEbDD
— Four Chord Music Festival (@4chordmusicfest) March 9, 2020
Other artists like The Ataris, Hit the Lights and Sleep On It will also be playing.
You can buy tickets online. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.