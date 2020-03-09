ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – Police in Ellwood City are asking for help in located a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart on Sixth Street on Monday.

According to police, he walked into the store and forced the cashier to open to the cash register, took money from the register, and fled on foot.

He is being described as a white male in his early-to-mid-20s, 5’9″ with a thin build, and with red facial hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red plaid hoodie, red bandana around his neck, and a Pittsburgh Steelers stocking cap.

Anyone with information to the man’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Ellwood City Police Department at 724-656-9300.

