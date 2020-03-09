Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Garfield’s Nightmare is going to be restored to the Old Mill at Kennywood this season.
The park says by popular demand, the western-themed Old Mill, or what is now Garfield’s Nightmare, will return in 2020. Kennwyood says it will also have some new twists.
The ride was originally built in 1901, and has had several different themes since then.
And while Garfield’s Nightmare may not be returning, the park announced the iconic Floral Clock is one thing coming back this season.
You must log in to post a comment.