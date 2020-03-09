



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police Department are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old runaway, Javar Williams

Police were alerted that Williams had run away when his family called to report him missing on February 29.

Their investigation had learned that he is not reported to be in the Northview Heights housing complex.

They do not believe he was abducted but is staying with friends in the community to avoid his family.

He is described as an 11-year-old black male, 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue “Champion” windbreaker, light-colored jeans, and blue, black, and white Nike Air Maxx shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or the county tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

