PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an accident in the Strip District that involves one of their own vehicles.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle reportedly rear-ended a Pittsburgh Police vehicle near the intersection of Railroad Street and 23rd Street in the Strip District.
There is no report of whether the driver of the vehicle was arrested or injured.
An accident investigation team was called to the scene.
There is no word on how the accident happened.
