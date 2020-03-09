



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Is anyone enjoying the ‘extra’ hour of sunshine?

Yesterday, we hit 60 degrees for the high temperatures.

That is the fifth time this year we have done that.

The past couple of years have been fairly warm to start the year, as this ‘warm’ start is probably only the fourth warmest in the past five years.

While we had only hit the 60 degree mark three times at this point last year, we had hit 60 degrees ten times through March 8th in 2018 and a whopping fifteen times in 2017.

We also had hit 60 degrees nine times in 2016 through yesterday.

While temperatures may have been warmer to start those years, snow totals this year are impressively lacking.

Through yesterday we have only seen 20.7 inches of snow.

Our average ‘pace’ for snow is 35 inches so that puts us 14.3 inches behind.

That means up until this point, we have only recorded around 59 percent of the normal snow we’d be expecting through this time of the year in Pittsburgh.

To put it another way, I’ve only had to shovel my driveway one time this year. That’s crazy.

Looking at this week’s forecast, today will be even better than yesterday with temps in the 40’s to start the day for most, and high temperatures in the 60’s for everyone.

Rain chances return tomorrow with rain expected to be falling for the morning commute.

After that, there will be small rain chances here or there through the rest of the work week.

At this point, it looks like the chance for snow is going to be very low unless you are in elevated areas where you may see some snow over the weekend as temperatures are expected to be more seasonal.

