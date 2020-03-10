



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The stock market has lost $4 trillion since its high point, taking a huge chunk out of most 401Ks.

“Of course you’re worried about it, but at this point it’s probably too late,” says Mark Coulson.

At age 65, Coulson is much closer to retirement than 30-year-old Cory Omasta who doesn’t like what’s happened.

“Not so good right now, but I’m not too concerned. I have a long ways until retirement,” says Omasta.

To make back the losses, financial advisors have the same advice for both.

“We’re basically telling them to stay the course,” Karen Lapina, a certified financial planner, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

“Make sure you’re in an allocation you’re comfortable with, and stick with it at this point. Panic selling is probably the worst thing you can do right now.”

Young investors can risk more on stocks while those closer to retirement need a mix of bonds, cash and stocks.

But there’s good news for both young and old.

“We’ve never had a period in the history of the markets where the markets have declined and have never fully recovered,” said Mike Godwin, the chief investment officer at Fragasso Financial Advisors.

Godwin says don’t compare this to the market collapse of 2008.

“This is completely different. The U.S. consumer is very, very healthy and this is more of a temporary setback due to the coronavirus.”

So when might the market recover?

“We anticipate it coming back maybe in the latter half of this year,” says Godwin.

Again, no one is predicting exactly when you will recoup all your losses.

But the experts say if you can hang in there long enough, you will get back every penny you’ve lost.