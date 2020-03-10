



NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — It was a bittersweet day for a local police dog and his partner.

After 10 years on the force, K-9 Ares is retiring.

To celebrate, students at Fairview Elementary School held a Hawaiian-themed going away party to thank Ares for his service.

Ares got to wear a Hawaiian shirt, a lei and received a bunch of toys.

Ares and his handler, Officer Scott Palmer, always made a stop at the school in an effort to help improve community relationships.

“We patrol here as our daily patrol routine and you put a dog in a school and amazing things happen. People love dogs. The kids absolutely love dogs. And the fact that he’s a police officer makes it that much better,” Palmer said.

Students raised more than $3,000 for the Indiana Township Police K-9 Department.

Palmer said Ares will live out the rest of his days at his family’s home.

A new K-9 will join Palmer on Monday and will be the first explosives detection dog in the North Hills.