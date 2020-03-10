NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State New Kensington is hosting informational meetings about an upcoming housing study.

They want people to know what they’re doing and how residents can participate.

Some would say it’s no surprise that New Kensington has its challenges — from crime to a lack of opportunities.

It was once considered a vibrant area, but has slowly declined over the years.

But there’s now an effort to build the area back up, and the first step is housing.

Two Penn State professors are working together on a “Healthy Residents Study.”

They say research shows that when people live in poor quality housing, it influences their ability to be healthy and productive in the community.

This study has them talking to people in New Kensington and finding out what matters most and the changes they would like to see to make the area better.

Housing is the first step to rebuilding, followed by employment and transportation.

KDKA found out that mold, infestation, privacy and security issues are big reasons why housing is difficult for New Kensington residents.

Here are when the informational meetings are taking place:

Tuesday, March 10th — 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — Harry’s Bar — 1735 4th Avenue, Arnold

Thursday, March 12th — 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. — The Corner — 701 5th Avenue, New Kensington

Funding to make these changes happen will be through local, state, national and Penn State University.