



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers have arrived, and we can expect light but fairly consistent rain to fall for the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon.

Most areas should see rain through 4:00 p.m..

Overall, around a quarter of an inch of rain should be expected for most spots in Western Pennsylvania.

Thunderstorms are not expected for today.

The rain showers will obviously put an end to the really nice weather we have seen over the past couple of days.

We hit a high of just 66 degrees yesterday and to be honest, with the set-up in place yesterday I am shocked highs weren’t higher than this.

I had originally forecast a high of 65° yesterday but decided to bump up the high to 68°.

Today’s high temperature has likely already been reached at 61 degrees with temperatures slowly ticking down through the day.

I have the noon temperature coming in at 58 degrees and the 3:00 p.m. get out of school time temperature at 55 degrees.

We have another solid chance for rain on Thursday morning, and while that system will bring with it the chance for around the same amount of rain, it occurs during most folks bedtime hours.

Besides that, we just have a couple of isolated to scattered rain chances for most days through next Monday.

