



SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Shenango Area School District van carrying students was reportedly struck by a bullet Tuesday morning.

According to the New Castle News and Shenango Superintendent Michael Schreck, the van was traveling on Route 65 shortly before 9 a.m. when a bullet hit a side window.

Schreck told the New Castle News that he did not know which side of the van was hit, or if the van was hit more than once.

According to Schreck, seven students were in the van at the time.

All students are reported safe.

Shortly before 10 a.m, Lawrence County issued an alert of police activity in the area of Ellwood Road and the US 422 Bypass in Shenango Township.





According to the Shenango Township Police’s Facebook page, an actor is in custody for the shooting that involved the Shenango School District vehicle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.