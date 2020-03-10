Comments
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -First responders are on I-70 in Washington County after a FedEx tractor trailer went over a hill.
Dispatchers say a FedEx tractor trailer traveled off I-70 eastbound in South Strabane Township, going over a hillside and coming to a stop on Booth Road.
Fire and EMS crews are on scene, and the driver is being evaluated.
The crash is slowing down traffic on I-70 as crews work to clear the scene. Booth Road is currently blocked by the crash.
