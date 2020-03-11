ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Erie man on charges of violating federal laws related to the sexual exploitation of children.

38-year old Dana Lindstrom was named as the sole defendant in the indictment.

The indictment was announced Tuesday by United States Attorney Scott Brady.

According to the indictment, in August 2019, Lindstrom allegedly produced child pornography by recording videos of a minor female in a bathroom without her permission.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office is participating in NO MORE week, March 8-14, 2020, a week dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness and inspiring everyone to become part of the solution,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a press release.

“Today’s indictment demonstrates our steadfast commitment to safeguarding our children and bringing to justice individuals who commit child exploitation crimes,” said Brady.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Erie Police Department and the Erie County Detectives Bureau conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 60 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.