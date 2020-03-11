Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For one Pitt football player, business is booming.
University of Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams posted photos on Twitter on Tuesday night that showed he was practicing with former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Business Still Boomin!🤙🏾 God.. @AB84 @MikeHarleyjr 84/7 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MFyASdJ5QZ
— Marquis Williams (@wiliamsisland14) March 11, 2020
Williams, a redshirt sophomore for the Panthers, played in eight games in 2019, serving on special teams and as a reserve cornerback.
It’s unclear if this workout is taking place in Pittsburgh.
