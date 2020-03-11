Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee is self-quarantined out of “extreme caution.”
The employee will be quarantined for the next 14 days.
The district says the employee has a family member from the eastern part of Pennsylvania that recently came home. That family member is under self-quarantine due to possibly being exposed to coronavirus at a conference in Washington DC.
The district goes on to say that the employee started to self-quarantine before their family member returned to Pittsburgh, so there is no risk to students, staff or families.
