PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee is self-quarantined out of “extreme caution.”

The employee will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

The district says the employee has a family member from the eastern part of Pennsylvania that recently came home. That family member is under self-quarantine due to possibly being exposed to coronavirus at a conference in Washington DC.

The district goes on to say that the employee started to self-quarantine before their family member returned to Pittsburgh, so there is no risk to students, staff or families.

