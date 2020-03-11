



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than seasonal averages.

Isolated showers for the afternoon cannot be ruled out, but most should see completely dry weather.

If you do see some rain, it shouldn’t last very long.

For most, the next chance of rain arrives late in the afternoon on Thursday into the evening.

The rain will last through the overnight hours, wrapping up during the Friday morning commute as a cool front slides through.

The rest of the day Friday should be dry.

There will be a small rain chance from late Saturday into Sunday morning with some light snow falling for some folks on Sunday morning.

High temperatures today will remain slightly above the seasonal average.

Thursday high temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

The weekend will see the coolest temperatures of the week.

