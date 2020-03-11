PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh officials are saying they have not made a decision regarding classes after spring break.

This comes after West Virginia University announced they will temporarily suspend face-to-face classes.

West Virginia University officials announced Tuesday night that students will transition to online classes and alternative learning options after spring break.

The online classes and alternative learning options are scheduled after WVU returns from spring break on March 27th.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says this is a precautionary measure to protect the community as the Coronavirus continues to spread across the country

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia.

At the University of Pittsburgh, a spokesperson says all possibilities are being considered as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads.

Pitt students are currently on spring break.

Gannon University is continuing to monitor the situation as well.

Nearby Kent State University and Ohio State University are both turning to remote learning and cancelling face-to-face classes.