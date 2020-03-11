



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The state’s top elections official — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar — met with elections leaders and poll workers in Washington and Beaver counties Wednesday.

They’re considering new voting procedures ahead of our April 28 primary because of coronavirus.

Bookvar said the state’s new mail-in voting system — which is open to all voters — offers a good alternative to casting your ballot in person.

“Whether you are somebody who’s ill or vulnerable or not — you just don’t want to — you can vote by mail, and I think that’s really key,” she says. “But for people who are coming to the polling place, there’s going to be precautions — you can see here these disinfectant wipes — that kind of thing.”

“We’re going to be working out with the counties how best to protect voters.”

Applications for mail-in ballots are now being accepted. You can apply here.