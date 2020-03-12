Comments
ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a man in Armstrong County committed child abuse and an elementary school worker failed to report the incident.
Kiski Township police arrested Brian Murphy and Christine Fedder.
Murray is accused of assaulting two boys and threatening a girl when she reported it.
Police say Fedder witnessed the abuse and failed to report it.
She is employed at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School.
The district superintendent says he is aware of the charges and is taking appropriate action.
