PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities. That includes all games, practices, recruiting – and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.

The NCAA has not – at this point – postponed the men’s basketball tournament that’s scheduled for next week, but several individual schools have announced they’re taking a break from sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement that “this is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority.”

Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke Statement on the ACC’s decision to suspend athletics activities:

“This decision was made with one priority in mind—the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We are very cognizant of the disappointment that may be felt by our young people who worked and prepared so hard for their seasons. However, this is an unprecedented circumstance and we must prioritize safety and responsibility in our response to it. The decision to indefinitely suspend all competition, practices and recruiting is one we fully support. Our administrators, staff and coaches will remain actively engaged with all of our student-athletes, ensuring their well-being during this time of suspended athletics activity and distance learning.”

