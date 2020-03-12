



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman now says there are five additional cases of Coronavirus in the state.

All cases remain on the eastern side of the state.

According to the state Health Department, there are 19 presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases of COVID-19. That totals 21 cases here in Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County has the most cases with 13. There are two each in Bucks and Monroe counties; and one case each in Delaware, Northhampton, Philadelphia and Wayne counties.

The state says they have investigated 196 people for the virus. One hundred of those tests have been negative and 75 tests are pending.

