PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — One person is in critical condition following a domestic incident in Plum Borough Thursday morning.

The incident prompted an “External Shelter In Place” order for the Plum Borough School District.

According to the district, classes are held as normal inside the school but no visitors are allowed inside during the lockdown.

District officials say the domestic situation happened along Debra Jane Road around 8 a.m.

The incident allegedly involved the discharge of a weapon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson

Plum School Police are monitoring school grounds and entrances.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

