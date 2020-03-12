Comments
TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
Earlier in the day, the office had said the prime minister was quarantining himself at home after his wife returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever.
Trudeau’s office said the prime minister “is in good health with no symptoms.”
