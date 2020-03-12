PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three additional Allegheny County residents have died from flu complications, according to the county health department.

The health department says that two of the individuals were in their early 70s and the other was in their early 60s, all three with underlying medical conditions.

These three deaths take the total deaths from flu in Allegheny County to 15, up from 6 in 2018-2019.

Allegheny County Health Department is reminding residents to stay home if they are sick, cover coughs and sneezes with elbow or sleeve, avoid shaking hands, and frequently clean often-used surfaces and objects.

They also say that it is still not too late to get a flu shot.