PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer is now allowed in carry-on bags through TSA security checkpoints and onto planes.

The Transportation Security Administration made the announcement on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The sanitizer containers will need to be screened separately, including at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Please keep in mind that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag,” the TSA said in a release.

