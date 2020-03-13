



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department announced that their phone system is currently not working.

The phones at ACHD are currently down. We are currently working with the provider to get the issue addressed and will update when we are back online or have a work around. In the interim, the department can still be reached via its online form. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 13, 2020

According to a tweet from the ACHD, they are asking anyone that needs to reach them to use their online form which can be found here.

They said they will let people know when they are working again via their Twitter account.