PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department announced that their phone system is currently not working.

According to a tweet from the ACHD, they are asking anyone that needs to reach them to use their online form which can be found here.

They said they will let people know when they are working again via their Twitter account.

