



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend is expected to draw a lot of crowds as people will be out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

To prevent spreading germs to each other, the CDC recommends social distancing, which is staying six feet apart from others.

While that can be pretty tough to do, some local businesses are doing their best to keep people at a distance from each other, especially with a busy weekend ahead.

Pipers Pub on the South Side said it’s limiting the capacity of occupants at the restaurant. The same goes for Riley’s Pour House in Carnegie.

The general manager of Riley’s said they normally allow around 200 people in the restaurant and outdoor area but are limiting that to about 170 for Saturday’s festivities.

They’re also adding an outdoor tent this year and only letting so many people in at a time.

“We have the entire street from corner down here, to corner down here, wide-open space. That way people aren’t on top of each other. In combination with the tent and pour house itself. … Won’t be overcrowded whatsoever,” said Riley’s Pour House General Manager Mason Gordon.

“It is very difficult to enforce. And we as humans beings when we are with our loved ones and friends, we tend to be close to each other as we are talking and enjoying ourselves,” said Point Park University Professor Arch Maharaja.

That means people have to consciously make an effort to stay further away from each other.

Social distancing also means not shaking hands or giving hugs and staying away from mass gatherings.