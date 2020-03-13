PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The racing community is taking a hiatus because of Coronavirus Concerns.

After initially attempting to hold races this weekend, NASCAR announced the postponement of the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway the weekend and the Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Meanwhile, IndyCar is following suit this morning, cancelling events through April.