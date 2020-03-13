PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The racing community is taking a hiatus because of Coronavirus Concerns.
After initially attempting to hold races this weekend, NASCAR announced the postponement of the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway the weekend and the Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.
“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 13, 2020
Meanwhile, IndyCar is following suit this morning, cancelling events through April.
2020 INDYCAR Season Update: pic.twitter.com/YkaQ5HKvfX
— NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) March 13, 2020
