



VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – The concept of social distancing is creating less foot traffic across the city and places like the Strip District are bracing for smaller crowds this upcoming weekend as people are choosing to stay home.

While business owners are concerned about the spreading coronavirus, health concerns are turning to fiscal concerns.

Restaurants, boutiques, and others say there is a clear drop in business. Some are attempting to stay positive and take extra precautions for those that still may patronize their business.

“You just wait and just keep doing what you’re doing,” Patty Thomas said. “With the dogs that I have here now, that come every day, build on that and then hopefully in the 30 days, if it passes, it passes. If it doesn’t, we just wait it out. It’s all we can do.”

Patty Thomas owns Pinks Tiny Paws, a dog boarding facility in Verona. She says dog boarding is a small business and due to new travel restrictions, they are hurting for business. She’s had cancellation after cancellation over the past week. She says in all, she’s likely to lose $4-5,000 dollars.

Thomas said she hopes the impact is short-term and is staying hopeful business will pick back up after the travel restrictions are lifted.

Restaurants are also seeing a drop in business as people are choosing to stay home.

Pat McDonnell at Atria’s Restaurant says they are preparing for a long-term decline as there is still a lot of unknown surrounding the coronavirus.

While they are increasing their cleaning efforts and procedures, they’re educating their staff to prepare for customers that do come in.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.

