PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local high schools are beginning to cancel classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A full list of schools making changes in response to coronavirus:

    • Wilkinsburg School District: The district is closing on March 13 and March 16 to “deep-clean” the buildings.
    • St. Bede School: Closing on March 13 and 16 for sanitization.
    • Pittsburgh Brookline K-8: Closing on March 13 after relative of Pittsburgh Brookline students may have been exposed to coronavirus while traveling out-of-state
    • City Charter High School: Closing on March 13 for sanitization after a parent of two students visited Italy within the last month. Neither parent or students have tested positive for the virus.
    • Colfax K-8: Closing on March 13 after a student may have been in contact with the virus from a relative outside of school.
    • Rochester Area School District: Closing on March 13 for cleaning after two students may have been in contact with coronavirus. Neither student has symptoms.
    • Pittsburgh Catholic Schools: No school for students March 16, teacher in-service day instead.
    • East Catholic School: No school on March 13 for cleaning.
    • Saint Therese of Lisieux School: No school on March 13 for cleaning.
    • Serra Catholic High School: No school on March 13 in an effort to respond to questions and concerns.
    • Fox Chapel Area School District: No school on March 13 out of precaution after a parent said a student is ill.
    • Leechburg Area School District: 2-hour delay to help teachers prepare for a potential school closure due to coronavirus. All other educational settings to operate as normal – Lenape, private schools, CAP, Merekey, will not be impacted by the delay.
    • Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children: Closed until further notice
    • Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12: Closed March 16 for cleaning because a staff member has a relative who may have been exposed to coronavirus while traveling out-of-state.
    • North Hills School District: Closed effective immediately, will return “no earlier than March 30,” but closure could be extended. All buildings and facilities closed, all athletics, activities, events canceled.
    • North Allegheny School District: Classes canceled starting March 16, to tentatively resume March 30. All school activities postponed.
    • Shaler Area School District: All buildings, fields and facilities closed. School and activities canceled for two weeks, March 16 through March 27.
    • Fox Chapel Area School District: All campuses closed through spring break. Classes scheduled to resume April 13.
    • Moon Area School District: Closed from March 16 to March 27.  All extra-curricular activities postponed.

