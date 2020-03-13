Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local high schools are beginning to cancel classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A full list of schools making changes in response to coronavirus:
- Wilkinsburg School District: The district is closing on March 13 and March 16 to “deep-clean” the buildings.
- St. Bede School: Closing on March 13 and 16 for sanitization.
- Pittsburgh Brookline K-8: Closing on March 13 after relative of Pittsburgh Brookline students may have been exposed to coronavirus while traveling out-of-state
- City Charter High School: Closing on March 13 for sanitization after a parent of two students visited Italy within the last month. Neither parent or students have tested positive for the virus.
- Colfax K-8: Closing on March 13 after a student may have been in contact with the virus from a relative outside of school.
- Rochester Area School District: Closing on March 13 for cleaning after two students may have been in contact with coronavirus. Neither student has symptoms.
- Pittsburgh Catholic Schools: No school for students March 16, teacher in-service day instead.
- East Catholic School: No school on March 13 for cleaning.
- Saint Therese of Lisieux School: No school on March 13 for cleaning.
- Serra Catholic High School: No school on March 13 in an effort to respond to questions and concerns.
- Fox Chapel Area School District: No school on March 13 out of precaution after a parent said a student is ill.
- Leechburg Area School District: 2-hour delay to help teachers prepare for a potential school closure due to coronavirus. All other educational settings to operate as normal – Lenape, private schools, CAP, Merekey, will not be impacted by the delay.
- Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children: Closed until further notice
- Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12: Closed March 16 for cleaning because a staff member has a relative who may have been exposed to coronavirus while traveling out-of-state.
- North Hills School District: Closed effective immediately, will return “no earlier than March 30,” but closure could be extended. All buildings and facilities closed, all athletics, activities, events canceled.
- North Allegheny School District: Classes canceled starting March 16, to tentatively resume March 30. All school activities postponed.
- Shaler Area School District: All buildings, fields and facilities closed. School and activities canceled for two weeks, March 16 through March 27.
- Fox Chapel Area School District: All campuses closed through spring break. Classes scheduled to resume April 13.
- Moon Area School District: Closed from March 16 to March 27. All extra-curricular activities postponed.
