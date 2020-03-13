



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yet another conference has canceled sports for the Spring season because of Coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference made the announcement that all athletics for the Spring in the conference will not take place.

“PSAC Announcement on COVID-19”

“In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately. Any non-conference competitions already travelled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease. In addition, all countable related athletic activities (CARA) are suspended until March 30 at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.”

Since the PSAC has shut down athletics, California University of Pennsylvania has ended Spring sports for the semester as well.

“GEN: PSAC announces cancellation of spring sports”

“The Cal U spring sports canceled as a result of the decision include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.”