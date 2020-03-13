



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Specifically-trained staff from several state agencies are being tasked with tracking the progress of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

“In the coming days and weeks, we are anticipating that the number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 will grow,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “PEMA is in contact with our county emergency management partners and we are ready to provide assistance when and where it is needed. Bringing other state agencies into the CRCC allows us to more quickly access state resources when requests come in.”

The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) will include employees from:

Office of Administration

Agriculture

Banking & Securities

Community & Economic Development

Corrections

Education

General Services

Health

Drug & Alcohol Programs

Insurance

Military & Veterans Affairs

Human Services

State Police

Transportation

State System Of Higher Education

Turnpike Commission

Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters

American Red Cross

So far there have been no confirmed cases in Allegheny County but there are 20 presumed positive cases and two confirmed cases in the eastern part of Pennsylvania.

