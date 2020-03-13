HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Specifically-trained staff from several state agencies are being tasked with tracking the progress of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“In the coming days and weeks, we are anticipating that the number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 will grow,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “PEMA is in contact with our county emergency management partners and we are ready to provide assistance when and where it is needed. Bringing other state agencies into the CRCC allows us to more quickly access state resources when requests come in.”
The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) will include employees from:
- Office of Administration
- Agriculture
- Banking & Securities
- Community & Economic Development
- Corrections
- Education
- General Services
- Health
- Drug & Alcohol Programs
- Insurance
- Military & Veterans Affairs
- Human Services
- State Police
- Transportation
- State System Of Higher Education
- Turnpike Commission
- Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters
- American Red Cross
So far there have been no confirmed cases in Allegheny County but there are 20 presumed positive cases and two confirmed cases in the eastern part of Pennsylvania.
