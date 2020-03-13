



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The morning high of 56 is going to slowly fall throughout the day but the good news is that the rain will likely be over by the end of the morning commute to make way for sun!

The temperatures won’t fall far, though, as we will hover around the 50-degree mark on Friday.

Saturday looks like it will be a dry day with slightly cooler temperatures, reaching a high of 46.

It will be more of the same on Sunday with some clouds and temperatures just a bit warmer, with a high of 50.

