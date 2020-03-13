



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Waynesburg University is the latest institution of higher learning in Western Pennsylvania to suspended in-class instruction due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

University officials say they are taking a number of precautionary measures.

Those include:

Effective Monday, March 16, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning Monday, March 23.

Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption.

Students are strongly encouraged to consider their best interests in choosing whether to remain on campus or to return home. Students have until Friday, March 20, to make their decision.

Students leaving campus must notify Student Services, utilizing this Vacating Campus Form.

For those electing to remain on campus, dormitories and dining facilities will remain open.

These changes will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester, subject to further modifications as the situation continues to evolve.

In addition to those changes, the university is also implementing increased cleaning operations throughout the campus.

They have also placed hand sanitizer and soap dispensers in additional locations.

In a letter to the university community, President Douglas G. Lee says:

“The coronavirus has presented unprecedented challenges for all involved. It is an evolving situation that continues to require vigilant attention, cooperation from all, and adaptability in decision-making. We are confident that the University’s senior leadership team, response team and sub teams can meet the challenges presented and achieve the University’s goals.”

There are no known cases of Coronavirus in Greene County.