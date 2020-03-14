BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Apple is temporarily closing its stores amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the news early Saturday morning.

Cook announced that all Apple Store locations outside of Greater China would be closing for two weeks.

Local stores affected include:

  • South Hills Village
  • Ross Park Mall
  • Shadyside

