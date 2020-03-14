Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Apple is temporarily closing its stores amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the news early Saturday morning.
Cook announced that all Apple Store locations outside of Greater China would be closing for two weeks.
In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020
Local stores affected include:
- South Hills Village
- Ross Park Mall
- Shadyside
