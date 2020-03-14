PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority announced it will redouble sanitation efforts effective immediately.

Vehicles will be disinfected every 24 hours. This news comes in light of two confirmed coronavirus cases in Allegheny County.

“We have known that it was simply a matter of when — not if — we would see our first cases,” Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “Luckily, I have observed firsthand Port Authority’s ability to overcome adversity during challenging times, and I know we will do everything possible to continue to watch out for our riders and for each other.”

Port Authority had announced earlier that they would be disinfecting surfaces every 72 hours.

“Even with increased cleaning, the inescapable reality is that the surfaces of a newly cleaned bus or rail car can no longer be assumed sanitary after passengers have climbed aboard,” Kelleman said. “But doing simple things like washing our hands and social distancing will have the greatest impact protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”