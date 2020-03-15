BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, All Pennsylvania Schools Closed For Two Weeks
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:April Summers, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing Person, Pitcairn Police Department, Pittsburgh News


TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – The Pitcairn Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, April Summers.

Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police/Facebook

Summers was last seen on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. leaving 677 Lamier Avenue in Turtle Creek and getting into a silver Chrysler 2000.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

She is described as having a fair complexion, weighing between 150-170 pounds, 5’5″ tall with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Pitcairn Police at 412-856-1111.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments