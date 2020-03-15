Comments
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – The Pitcairn Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl, April Summers.
Summers was last seen on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. leaving 677 Lamier Avenue in Turtle Creek and getting into a silver Chrysler 2000.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.
She is described as having a fair complexion, weighing between 150-170 pounds, 5’5″ tall with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Pitcairn Police at 412-856-1111.
