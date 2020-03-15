



ATLANTA (KDKA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that organizers of events that will consist of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the recommendation on their website read. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

They are telling organizers to only continue these events if they can be carried out if they adhere to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

Their recommendation is that organizers move these events to be online or virtual.

However, their recommendation does not apply to organizations such as schools, universities, or businesses.

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” the CDC said.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: