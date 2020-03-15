



WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – In an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Congressman Conor Lamb (PA-17) announced he will be closing all of his offices in both Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

“The health and safety of the residents of our region continues to be my highest priority,” Lamb said in a statement. “The recent announcement by local officials of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region requires that we take proactive steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. We are closing our offices to the public in accordance with the guidance from health experts to limit contact through social distancing.”

All of his offices in Pennsylvania including Beaver County, Mt. Lebanon, and Penn Hills will be closed to the public.

However, Lamb did announce that his staff will be answering calls, voicemails, emails, and online requests from constituents.

He will also be holding meetings virtually.

“I encourage everyone to take this public health emergency seriously and continue following the guidelines of both the CDC and local public health officials,” he said. “It is important that we all wash our hands, avoid contact with those who may be feeling sick, check on seniors and our more vulnerable neighbors, practice social distancing, and contact medical professionals if you have signs of the coronavirus.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: