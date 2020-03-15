



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state health department confirmed today that there are 16 new positive coronavirus cases in the state, including one new case in Allegheny County.

Councilwoman Denise L. Johnson-Clemmons of Clairton posted on Facebook that there is a reported case with a Clairton resident who is currently in Jefferson Hospital.

All patients diagnosed are either at home in isolation or being treated at a hospital.

There is one new case in Bucks County, two new cases in Cumberland County, one new case in Delaware County, one new case in Lehigh County, one new case in Luzerne County, three new cases in Monroe County, four new cases in Montgomery County and two new cases in Philadelphia County. Statewide, there are 63 positive cases.

Officials have tested or are in the process of testing 446 patients. Of those tests, 205 have been negative, while 183 patient samples are en route or in the lab for testing.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”