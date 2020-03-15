



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Central Outreach Wellness Center, along with Quest Diagnostics, has announced they will be offering drive by testing for coronavirus starting on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.

According to a release from the center, test kits are currently limited to 100 at this time and testing will be based upon screening questions.

The purpose of the drive-by testing is to not contaminate their waiting rooms.

The testing will be made available to those presenting symptoms of COVID-19, which consist of a dry cough and fever.

Central Outreach Wellness Center is located at 127 Anderson Street, Suite 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Anyone that that is requesting a test will need a photo ID and a copy of their insurance card but they have said they will not turn away anyone that cannot pay.

